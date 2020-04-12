ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, April 12, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, as two-day curfew continues in 31 provinces, as well as worldwide.
ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD – Following developments after Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Mustafa Al-Kademi to form new government.
LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY
TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.
YEMEN
SANAA – Following situation after Saudi-led coalition announced two-week cease-fire.
SPORTS
ANKARA – Following coronavirus’ impact on sports.
SPECIAL REPORT
Turkey: Good response for COVID-19 plasma treatment
By Faruk Zorlu
ANKARA (AA) – Patients in Turkey receiving convalescent plasma therapy have been responding positively to the COVID-19 treatment, according to a top Red Cross/Red Crescent official.
SPECIAL REPORT
Work-from-home boosting employee motivation: Expert
By Gokhan Ergocun
ISTANBUL (AA) – As work-from-home becomes the new norm amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Turkey-based digital expert said this arrangement is proving to be more productive than expected.
SPECIAL REPORT
Sleeping early reduces carbon emissions: Experts
By Burak Bir
ANKARA (AA) – If we were to get to sleep two hours earlier, it would keep more than 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions out of the atmosphere because it would cut electricity consumption for lighting, according to energy experts.