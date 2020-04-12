ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, April 12, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, as two-day curfew continues in 31 provinces, as well as worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Following developments after Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Mustafa Al-Kademi to form new government.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

YEMEN

SANAA – Following situation after Saudi-led coalition announced two-week cease-fire.

SPORTS

ANKARA – Following coronavirus’ impact on sports.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey: Good response for COVID-19 plasma treatment

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Patients in Turkey receiving convalescent plasma therapy have been responding positively to the COVID-19 treatment, according to a top Red Cross/Red Crescent official.

SPECIAL REPORT

Work-from-home boosting employee motivation: Expert

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – As work-from-home becomes the new norm amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Turkey-based digital expert said this arrangement is proving to be more productive than expected.

SPECIAL REPORT

Sleeping early reduces carbon emissions: Experts

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – If we were to get to sleep two hours earlier, it would keep more than 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions out of the atmosphere because it would cut electricity consumption for lighting, according to energy experts.