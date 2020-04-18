ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, April 18, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments on coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

ANKARA – Following Turkey’s worldwide operations to bring back its citizens stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Monitoring political developments after intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi tasked with forming government.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

SPECIAL REPORT

US-China virus clash could escalate into hot war, expert warns

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – As world leaders accuse China of covering up the coronavirus outbreak at its outset before it grew into a global pandemic, a Turkish expert warned that the clash over the virus could escalate into a hot war.

SPECIAL REPORT

Palestinian compares virus lockdown to Israel’s occupation

By Pizaro Gozali Idrus

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – A Palestinian immigrant living in Malaysia has said the latest stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of coronavirus reminds him of life under Israeli occupation.

SPECIAL REPORT

Cameroon: Traders facing an economic onslaught

By Aurore Bonny

DOUALA, Cameroon (AA) – An economic onslaught is staring at the face of traders in the Central African country of Cameroon, which is one of the most affected countries by the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic in the continent.

SPECIAL REPORT

Qatar: ‘Climate change issue demands COVID-19 like measures’

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Despite committing to hold an environment-friendly grand football World Cup in 2022, experts believe that in absence of drastic preventive measures climate change is posing a challenge to human survival in Qatar and other Gulf nations.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey's food supplies safe amid pandemic: UN official

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – As it grapples with coronavirus, Turkey is not expected to face any major problems in the short- or mid-term in its food supply or food security, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) representative in Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

SPECIAL REPORT

English Game shows role of class clash in early football

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Watching the alternative tv programs about the football, documentaries, tv series, or classic games would be a good way for the football lovers to re-establish a sense of normalcy nowadays since the football was paused in the wake of coronavirus across the world.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19 process more difficult for heart disease patients

By Davut Demircan

ANKARA (AA) Coronavirus process is more difficult for heart diseases patients than others says an expert.

SPECIAL REPORT

PROFILE – Legendary climate scientist John Houghton dies at 88

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Sir John Theodore Houghton, a prominent British atmospheric physicist and climate scientist, and the co-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning IPCC died in the U.K. on April 15 from suspected novel coronavirus outbreak.