ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, April 19, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments on coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following Turkey’s worldwide operations to bring back its citizens stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Monitoring political developments after intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi tasked with forming government.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring conflict between forces of Libya's internationally-recognized government and renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, diplomatic initiatives to resolve the crisis.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey aware of importance of coronavirus testing

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – The global community quickly began to conduct testing and place positive cases under quarantine to contain the novel coronavirus, with Turkey conducting more than half a million tests.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey: Swift moves against virus, robust health care reassure expats

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – The swift measures Turkey took to stem coronavirus along with the country's sound healthcare system serve as reassurance to foreign residents of the country, said a prominent foreign banker living in Turkey.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19: Promoting social dialogue key to protect workers

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Tens of millions of workers around the world are on the verge of losing jobs amid coronavirus pandemic, the UN labor agency said, raising a need of promoting social dialogue among governments, employers and workers on policy making during times of crisis.

SPECIAL REPORT

Cross-border shelling on the rise at Kashmir border

By Islamuddin Sajid and Hilal Mir

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan/ SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – The world is currently battling against COVID-19 to protect their citizens from deadly virus, while Kashmiris across the Line of Control (LoC) struggling to escape from bullets.