ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Upon call by Turkey, extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee at the foreign ministers level to be held via videoconferencing based in Ankara.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following Turkey’s worldwide operations to bring back its citizens stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

ANKARA – Turkish, Russian and Iranian foreign ministers to hold trilateral meeting via teleconferencing to discuss developments in Syria.

UK

LONDON – Deputizing for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to take lawmakers’ questions on government's handling of coronavirus outbreak after UK death toll passed 17,000.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – Foreign ministers of EU countries to meet via videoconferencing.

US

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to speak at White House’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Monitoring political developments after intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi tasked with forming government.

ISRAEL

JERUSALEM – Monitoring developments after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz agreed to form coalition government.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring conflict between forces of Libya's internationally recognized government and warlord Khalifa Haftar, diplomatic initiatives to resolve the crisis.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release Consumer Confidence Index for April.

ANKARA – Turkey's Central Bank to hold its fourth Monetary Policy Committee Meeting of 2020 to announce decision on interest rates.

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release domestic tourism figures for 2019.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19: 'Quick response, less mobility can save Africa'

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – Experts have warned against any complacency in Africa, although the coronavirus pandemic has so far produced relatively few reported deaths on the continent.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey to celebrate parliament’s centenary

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Thursday will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the foundation of its Grand National Assembly as well as National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

SPECIAL REPORT

Rwanda uses Ebola experience to combat COVID-19

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – Using skills and expertise developed to tackle the 2018 Ebola crises, the landlocked East African country of Rwanda has so far largely managed to stem the spread of coronavirus.

SPECIAL REPORT

73 years on: Turkey permits foreign capital

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Despite an initially skeptical approach towards foreign capital, Turkey has adopted many legislative reforms throughout its history to ease the entry of foreign investment onto its soil.

SPECIAL REPORT

Earth Day goes digital in 50th anniversary amid virus

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Reaching out to a billion people so far, Earth Day's 50th anniversary is to be celebrated over the course of 24 hours around the world online due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.