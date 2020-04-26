ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, April 26, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

ANKARA – Following Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, across Muslim world

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Monitoring political developments after intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi tasked with forming government.

YEMEN

Following developments in Yemen after country's UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council declared self-governance.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis as clashes escalate between internationally recognized Government of National Accord, renegade general Khalifa Haftar around capital Tripoli.

SPECIAL REPORT

Virus outbreak brings social inequalities to light

By Firdevs Bulut

ANKARA (AA) – Although it curbs the spread of the virus, staying at home is not an option for some, and this process resulting from COVID-19 outbreak sheds further light on social inequalities in societies, says a sociologist.

SPECIAL REPORT

Social media becomes one of warfare tools: Expert

By Fahri Aksut

ANKARA (AA) – Social media has become one of the most important instruments of hybrid warfare, a new generation warfare method, said a Turkish digital media researcher.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey's great success: Producing ventilators in 2 weeks amid pandemic

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey, just in two weeks, achieved to start mass production of mechanical ventilators which are critical in treating the novel coronavirus, while the whole world is looking for these devices.

SPECIAL REPORT

‘COVID-19 did not change much in Japan’s daily life’

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – It is a part of the Japanese culture to wear masks and “utmost” cleanliness during the routine life, so COVID-19 pandemic did not change much in the country.