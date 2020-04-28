ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Health Minister Fahrettin Koca to participate in a videoconference meeting of Turkic Council.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

ANKARA – Following Islamic fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, across Muslim world.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Monitoring political developments after intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi tasked with forming government.

YEMEN

SANAA – Following developments in Yemen after country's UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council declared self-governance.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis as clashes escalate between internationally recognized Government of National Accord, renegade general Khalifa Haftar around capital Tripoli.

ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to release International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity data for March.

ANKARA – Industry and Technology Ministry to reveal International Direct Investment Information Bulletin for February.

SPECIAL REPORT

Ramadan arrives sans enthusiasm in Gaza

By Nesma Seyam

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – Like the rest of the world, the month of Ramadan lacks festivity in the Palestinian territory of Gaza in the wake of quarantine and self-isolation to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

SPECIAL REPORT

Rising hunger feared in South Sudan, says UN official

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – Although some UN agencies have been disbursing cash and food to help South Sudan's starving population, a plague of locusts and the lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19 have brought additional woes to a large population already at the brink of hunger before the new harvest.

SPECIAL REPORT

African students describe life under lockdown in Turkey

ANKARA (AA) – While Turkey is experiencing a unique hardship over the coronavirus pandemic, African students who came to Turkey for studying at Turkish universities found themselves sharing lockdown in daily life with Turkish people amid virus preventive measures.

SPECIAL REPORT

Review into UK minority COVID-19 deaths sparks controversy

By Karim El-Bar

LONDON (AA) – Appointment of Trevor Phillips — who is considered highly controversial in the British Muslim community — to take part in a government inquiry into the disproportionate impact of coronavirus on black and minority ethnic communities in the UK has provoked criticism.

SPECIAL REPORT

Bangladesh slams inaction to aid Rohingya refugees

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Bangladesh has slammed international organizations for their tendency to pressure Bangladeshi authorities to shelter hundreds of Rohingya refugees who had been stranded at sea for weeks in the Bay of Bengal suffering from a lack of food and water.