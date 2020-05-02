ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 2, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

ANKARA – Following Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, across Muslim world.

ANKARA – Following Turkey’s worldwide operations to bring back its citizens stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis amid clashes between internationally recognized government, renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar around capital Tripoli.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Monitoring political developments after intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi tasked with forming government.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey steps up medical device development

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Seeking to stem the hundreds of millions of dollars it costs annually to buy medical devices from abroad, Turkey has stepped up its efforts to develop and produce these devices within the country instead.

SPECIAL REPORT

Uncertainty during pandemic breeds anxiety: Experts

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur and Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – Long weeks of social isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic have sown uncertainty about the future and led to anxiety, according to psychologists.

SPECIAL REPORT

Hindu woman observes Ramadan in India

By Cheena Kapoor

NEW DELHI (AA) – A Hindu Brahmin woman is observing fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in a bid to promote communal harmony and peace among all faiths.