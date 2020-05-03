ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 3, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.
ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.
ANKARA – Following Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, across Muslim world.
ANKARA – Following Turkey’s worldwide operations to bring back its citizens stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.
LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY
TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve crisis amid military clashes between Libya’s government and renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD – Monitoring political developments after intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi tasked with forming government.
SPECIAL REPORT
Turks turn to minimalism amid coronavirus lockdown
By Handan Kazanci
ISTANBUL (AA) – More and more people in Turkey are leaning into minimalism and consuming less as the world takes a giant pause due to the novel coronavirus, according to one Turkish minimalist.
SPECIAL REPORT
Press Freedom Day: Kashmiri journalists walking line of fire
By Nusrat Sidiq
SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – An aspiring journalist in Indian-administered Kashmir grew dejected after reading the news about Masrat Zahra, a photojournalist swept up in a draconian law over her Facebook posts.
SPECIAL REPORT
Mehmet the Conqueror, genius emperor of Ottomans
By Ali Murat Alhas
ANKARA (AA) – Among the billions of people who have walked the earth since the dawn of humanity, only a few are rightfully remembered for their exceptional skills and impact on history, and among these is Mehmet II, the Ottoman emperor who had the honor of capturing Istanbul and thus earning the title “Conqueror.”
SPECIAL REPORT
‘Indian TV channels amplify, justify, and legitimize fake news’
By Shuriah Niazi
NEW DELHI (AA) – As the world marks Press Freedom Day on Sunday, a rising tide of fake news and misinformation pumped through mainstream media has become a major concern in India.
SPECIAL REPORT
Bangladesh: Free press woes amid controversial surveillance law
By Md. Kamruzzaman
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – The media in Bangladesh is again in the spotlight for Sunday’s World Press Freedom Day amid worries over how a controversial new law might impact freedom of expression and the country’s mass media.