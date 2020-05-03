ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 3, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

ANKARA – Following Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, across Muslim world.

ANKARA – Following Turkey’s worldwide operations to bring back its citizens stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve crisis amid military clashes between Libya’s government and renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Monitoring political developments after intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi tasked with forming government.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turks turn to minimalism amid coronavirus lockdown

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – More and more people in Turkey are leaning into minimalism and consuming less as the world takes a giant pause due to the novel coronavirus, according to one Turkish minimalist.

​SPECIAL REPORT

Press Freedom Day: Kashmiri journalists walking line of fire

By Nusrat Sidiq

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – An aspiring journalist in Indian-administered Kashmir grew dejected after reading the news about Masrat Zahra, a photojournalist swept up in a draconian law over her Facebook posts.

​SPECIAL REPORT

Mehmet the Conqueror, genius emperor of Ottomans

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Among the billions of people who have walked the earth since the dawn of humanity, only a few are rightfully remembered for their exceptional skills and impact on history, and among these is Mehmet II, the Ottoman emperor who had the honor of capturing Istanbul and thus earning the title “Conqueror.”

SPECIAL REPORT

‘Indian TV channels amplify, justify, and legitimize fake news’

By Shuriah Niazi

NEW DELHI (AA) – As the world marks Press Freedom Day on Sunday, a rising tide of fake news and misinformation pumped through mainstream media has become a major concern in India.

SPECIAL REPORT

Bangladesh: Free press woes amid controversial surveillance law

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – The media in Bangladesh is again in the spotlight for Sunday’s World Press Freedom Day amid worries over how a controversial new law might impact freedom of expression and the country’s mass media.