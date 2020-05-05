ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

ANKARA – Following Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, across Muslim world.

ANKARA – Following Turkey’s worldwide operations to bring back its citizens stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to travel to Arizona, leaving Washington for first time in over a month amid coronavirus pandemic.

NEW YORK – International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to deliver her semi-annual briefing on recent developments concerning cases in Libya.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON – UK, US trade talks set to start.

ISLE OF WIGHT – Trial of COVID-19 tracking app to stat in Britain's Isle of Wight.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis as clashes escalate between Libyan government, renegade general Khalifa Haftar around capital Tripoli.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Monitoring political developments after intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi tasked with forming government.

SPECIAL REPORT

Muslims in Athens mark shadow of Ramadan they know

By Magda Panoutsopoulou

ATHENS (AA) – It’s Friday, and Ashraf and his friends are getting ready to perform Maghrib prayer just after sunset.

SPECIAL REPORT

South Sudan: Fall in global oil prices hitting economy and peace

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – Even as the civil war in South Sudan ended a few months back, the sharp fall in global oil prices and coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has come as a double whammy for the country’s fragile economy.

SPECIAL REPORT

India: Head of constitutional body booked for thanking Kuwait

By Shuriah Niazi

NEW DELHI (AA) – Amid the growing tide of Islamophobia in India, police in capital Delhi has booked head of a quasi-judicial body Zafarul Islam Khan for thanking Kuwaiti government for speaking in favor of Indian Muslims.

SPECIAL REPORT

Dutch club president happy for cancellation of league

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – As the coronavirus continues to spread across the world, football tournaments and domestic leagues have been the victim of the virus, most of them were suspended or even completely canceled.