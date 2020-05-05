ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Health Minister Fahrettin Koca to hold press conference following meeting of Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

ANKARA – Following Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, across Muslim world.

ANKARA – Following Turkey’s worldwide operations to bring back its citizens stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

UK

LONDON – Following coronavirus-related developments as UK reaches record number of deaths in Europe with almost 30,000 victims.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold video conference with premiers of federal states to discuss gradual lifting of coronavirus lockdown measures.

BERLIN – Merkel to participate in videoconference summit of EU and Western Balkan leaders.

CROATIA

ZAGREB – EU-Western Balkans Summit to be held via video link.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin to hold meeting with coronavirus committee over loosening measures in country as number of cases tops 155,000.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis amid clashes between Libyan government, warlord Khalifa Haftar near capital.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Parliament to vote on Cabinet of Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who is tasked with forming new government.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release family statistics for 2019.

LUXEMBOURG – Eurostat to release retail trade figures for March.

SPECIAL REPORT

Unlike 2008, psychology to cast long shadow after corona crisis

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Though many countries worldwide are moving towards a post-pandemic normalization, fears remain about the toll coronavirus will take on economies in the months and years to come.

SPECIAL REPORT

Hidrellez, herald of spring, under shadow of virus

By Halil Fidan

IZMIR, Turkey (AA) – This year, the novel coronavirus forced the cancellation of normally well-attended events of Hidrellez, a traditional spring festival observed in several countries every year on May 6.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19 shutdown a boon for migratory birds in Pakistan

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – The abrupt silence caused by restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus may have hit economies hard, leaving people jobless, but it has come as a boon for migratory birds, especially in Pakistan.

SPECIAL REPORT

‘Taiwan’s SARS experience helped it beat COVID-19’

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – It has been 24 days since the last case of local transmission of COVID-19 was reported in Taiwan.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkish charity lends helping hand beyond borders

By Faruk Zorlu and Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish charity is looking to deliver aid during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to over 20 countries across the globe.

SPECIAL REPORT

Is liberation of Libya’s south from Haftar’s grip in the cards?

By Mustafa Dalei

ISTANBUL (AA) – Residents of the western Libyan city of Sabha have publicly defied eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar for the first time since the militia leader captured the capital of Fezzan region in January 2019.

SPECIAL REPORT

Economic uncertainty looms as Spain looks towards ‘new normal’

By Alyssa McMurtry

OVIEDO, Spain (AA) – For the first time in nearly 300 years, the iconic Madrid restaurant Casa Botín was forced to shut down operations. Spain’s strict lockdown began in mid-March and it won’t be back in business until at least late May, and even then, at reduced capacity and under strict hygiene rules.