ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 9, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY



ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.



ANKARA – Monitoring latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.



ANKARA – Covering Turkey's worldwide operations to bring back its citizens stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

ANKARA – Following Islamic fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, across Muslim world.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY



TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.



SPECIAL REPORT



Somali refugees in Kenya appeal for Ramadan aid



By Andrew Wasike



NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – Children of Hani Shamshi, 44, a Somali refugee mother at a semi-arid Dadaab camp in Kenya are gazing at the kitchen at Iftar, the time for breaking fast during Ramadan, hoping something will be cooked. But there is nothing. They may again go to sleep with hungry stomachs.

SPECIAL REPORT



Israeli Arabs, Palestinians react on government formation



By Salam Abu Sharar



RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – While the Arab Israeli population hopes that the new stable Israeli government may bring them some economic relief, Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza fear that it may further divest them from their lands.

SPECIAL REPORT



Vulnerable S.Sudanese get Ramadan aid from Turkish charity



By Benjamin Takpiny



JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – Vulnerable South Sudanese have received a package of food aid for the holy month of Ramadhan from the Turkish Red Crescent Society operating in the country.



SPECIAL REPORT



Libya: Ex-British envoy calls probe into use of chemical arsenal



By Ahmet Gurhan Kartal



LONDON (AA) – Former British Ambassador in Libya Peter Millet has called for opening an investigation into the use of banned chemical weapons in Libya.



SPECIAL REPORT

Birds: Nature's 'pest controller' threatened with extinction

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Bird species play a key role as "natural pest controller" in the environment but they are threatened with extinction, one expert told Anadolu Agency.

SPECIAL REPORT

Mothers Day: India leads with most expected births under pandemic

By Cheena Kapoor

NEW DELHI (AA) – As the world prepares to celebrate Mothers Day this year on May 10, India will see an estimated 20.1 million pregnancies and births in the nine months since the novel coronavirus pandemic erupted in the country, according to UNICEF estimates.

SPECIAL REPRT

Turkey: Virtual library brings students together amid virus

By Firdevs Bulut

ANKARA (AA) – As the novel coronavirus pandemic brought university campuses to a standstill, a group of Turkish students launched a virtual library to continue to help each other despite being isolated in their homes.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkmenistan: Hermit nation yet to take major coronavirus hit

By Jeyhun Aliyev and Davut Demircan

ANKARA (AA) – "There are no reported cases of COVID-19 at present in Turkmenistan," according to the UN Resident Coordinator in the Central Asian country.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19: European airlines in for hard landing

By Cindi Cook

PARIS (AA) – As the worst of the novel coronavirus pandemic passes and lockdowns are lifted worldwide, continental Europe is facing a crippled airline industry as it gradually returns to normal life.

SPECIAL REPORT

Rwandans return to work amid strict anti-pandemic protocols

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – The chances of Rwanda fully lifting lockdown measures put in place to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus will depend on compliance with public health measures over the next two weeks, an official has said.