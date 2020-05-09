ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 10, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Monitoring latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

ANKARA – Covering Turkey's worldwide operations to bring back its citizens stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

ANKARA – Following Islamic fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, across Muslim world.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

SPECIAL REPORT

Mothers seek support at home amid pandemic

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur and Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Millions around the world are at home trying to curb the spread of COVID-19, but the burden of household chores has put additional pressure on mothers with extra responsibilities.