ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 17, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.
ANKARA – Monitoring latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.
ANKARA – Covering Turkey's worldwide operations to bring back its citizens stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.
ANKARA – Following Islamic fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, across Muslim world.
LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY
TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.
SPORTS
ANKARA – Following novel coronavirus’ impacts on sports.
SPECIAL REPORT
India: Job losses soar amid COVID-19 lockdown
By Shuriah Niazi
NEW DELHI (AA) – One of India’s largest fitness chains has sacked 1,000 employees, including a pregnant woman, during the coronavirus pandemic.
SPECIAL REPORT
East African truckers face backlash from COVID-19
By Andrew Wasike
NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – Kenya’s Namanga border has been classified a high-risk area by the government after recording a high number of COVID-19 infections in the area, especially among truck drivers.
SPECIAL REPORT
Turkish Ertugrul TV series takes Pakistan by storm
By Islamuddin Sajid
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AA) – The Turkish television series Dirilis (Resurrection) Ertugrul, based on the life and times of the 13th-century Muslim Oghuz Turk leader, Ertugrul, has taken Pakistan by storm.
SPECIAL REPORT
Hygiene standards to be decisive in choosing holiday destination
By Tuba Sahin and Bahattin Gonultas
ANKARA (AA) – While the world tourism has grounded to a halt amid discussions on possible first measures for lifting restrictions, health and hygiene will play vital role in choosing a holiday destination.
SPECIAL REPORT
Turkish charity eyes donation to more than 1M in Ramadan
By Faruk Zorlu and Jeyhun Aliyev
ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish humanitarian agency has an ambitious goal to reach more than 1 million needy people in Turkey and around the globe during the holy month of Ramadan, according to a top official with the group.