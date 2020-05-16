ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 17, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Monitoring latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

ANKARA – Covering Turkey's worldwide operations to bring back its citizens stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

ANKARA – Following Islamic fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, across Muslim world.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

SPORTS

ANKARA – Following novel coronavirus’ impacts on sports.

SPECIAL REPORT

India: Job losses soar amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Shuriah Niazi

NEW DELHI (AA) – One of India’s largest fitness chains has sacked 1,000 employees, including a pregnant woman, during the coronavirus pandemic.

SPECIAL REPORT

East African truckers face backlash from COVID-19

By Andrew Wasike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – Kenya’s Namanga border has been classified a high-risk area by the government after recording a high number of COVID-19 infections in the area, especially among truck drivers.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkish Ertugrul TV series takes Pakistan by storm

By Islamuddin Sajid

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AA) – The Turkish television series Dirilis (Resurrection) Ertugrul, based on the life and times of the 13th-century Muslim Oghuz Turk leader, Ertugrul, has taken Pakistan by storm.

SPECIAL REPORT

Hygiene standards to be decisive in choosing holiday destination

By Tuba Sahin and Bahattin Gonultas

ANKARA (AA) – While the world tourism has grounded to a halt amid discussions on possible first measures for lifting restrictions, health and hygiene will play vital role in choosing a holiday destination.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkish charity eyes donation to more than 1M in Ramadan

By Faruk Zorlu and Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish humanitarian agency has an ambitious goal to reach more than 1 million needy people in Turkey and around the globe during the holy month of Ramadan, according to a top official with the group.