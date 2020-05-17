ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 18, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Monitoring latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

ANKARA – Covering Turkey's worldwide operations to bring back its citizens stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

ANKARA – Following Islamic fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, across Muslim world.

US

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to meet industry sector representatives at White House.

ITALY

ROME – Italy to reopen restaurants, places of worship, museums, shops amid easing of coronavirus measures.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA – World Health Organization's 194 member states to meet virtually for 73rd World Health Assembly with focus on international health response to COVID-19.

UK

LONDON – Legislation on new points-based immigration system returns to parliament.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to release data on private sector's foreign debt for March.

SPORTS

ANKARA – Following novel coronavirus' impact on sports.

SPECIAL REPORT

Virus cases in Bangladesh likely to peak soon: experts

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – As the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus continues to rise in Bangladesh, experts say the country may see a peak in infections in the next two weeks.

SPECIAL REPORT

Rome suburb battles virus, poverty

By Giada Zampano

ROME (AA) – Twice a week, a group of young volunteers distributes food boxes to some 100 families living in the poor neighborhood of Quarticciolo on the eastern outskirts of Rome to help them survive amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

SPECIAL REPORT

Volunteer groups in Kashmir battle invisible enemy

By Nusrat Sidiq

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – As the novel coronavirus spreads rapidly across Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, many volunteer groups have joined the battle against the disease, which has killed 11 people and infected more than 1,000.