ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan via videoconference to attend first tribune commissioning ceremony of Ilisu Dam Power Plant of country's southeastern region.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Monitoring celebration of Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day in Turkey.

ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend online seminar, Coronavirus Pandemic Affects Conflict Dynamics and Mediation, as part of Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

ANKARA – Monitoring latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

ANKARA – Covering Turkey's worldwide operations to bring back its citizens stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

ANKARA – Following Islamic fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, across Muslim world.

US

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to deliver remarks on supporting Nation’s Farmers, Ranchers, and Food Supply Chain, later to hold Cabinet meeting.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin to take part in videoconference of Eurasian Economic Union presidents.

MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to take part in videoconference of foreign ministers of Council of Baltic Sea States.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

SPECIAL REPORT

Nile: River of discord between Egypt and Ethiopia

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – Tensions have escalated in North Africa, with Egypt seeking an intervention of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to settle its water dispute with Ethiopia.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19 leaves Gaza flower farmers struggling to survive

By Nesma Seyam

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – The coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the closure of border by Israel, is leaving flower farmers in the Gaza Strip struggling to survive.

SPECIAL REPORT

Stuck in Chile amid virus, Turkish cyclist ready to ride again

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – With millions of lives around the world affected by coronavirus, one is a Turkish cyclist in the middle of a world tour, an ocean and nearly 11,000 kilometers away from home.

SPECIAL REPORT

Pakistan struggles to reopen schools amid surging COVID-19 outbreak

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – As markets and shopping malls are packed with shoppers following lifting of a prolonged lockdown by the government last week — despite a surge in the coronavirus cases — schools still seem to be the last to reopen in Pakistan.

SPECIAL REPORT

Italian cyclist makes delivery to stay sharp

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The new type of coronavirus paused the life for millions of people across the world but athletes have to keep themselves fit to be ready for their further competitions, races or matches.

SPECIAL REPORT

Europe loosens lockdown as virus cases drop

By Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – Dropping number of COVID-19 cases and daily deaths prompt Europe to reopen businesses and revive social life after battling the virus for more than two months.

SPECIAL REPORT

Khashoggi fiancee urges UK gov't to stop Saudi prince to put himself above British law

By Rabia Iclal Turan

ANKARA (AA) – Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has urged British government to block a planned Saudi Arabia-funded takeover of Premier League team Newcastle United on Tuesday.