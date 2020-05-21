ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 22, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey and worldwide.
ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey and Russia.
ANKARA – Following Islamic fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey and across Muslim world.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to announce sectoral confidence indices for May.
ANKARA – Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges to release data for established and liquidated companies for April.
ANKARA – Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry to announce the number of arriving-departing foreigners and citizens for April.
ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to release capacity utilization rate of the manufacturing industry for May.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA – The World Health Organization (WHO) will hold virtual press briefing on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
LIBYA
TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army and militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.
US
WASHINGTON – White House spokeswoman to hold press briefing at White House.
SPECIAL REPORT
India’s former NSA cautions jumping on US bandwagon against China
By Iftikhar Gilani
ANKARA (AA) – Even when India is under pressure to jump on the US bandwagon to confront China, the country’s former National Security Advisor (NSA) Shivshankar Menon has cautioned against allying with the global power.
SPECIAL REPORT
Asian embassies in Ankara turn digital this Eid
By Riyaz ul Khaliq and Sorwar Alam
ANKARA (AA) – Even with Saudi Arabia yet to formally announce whether the Hajj pilgrimage will be held this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, envoys of Muslim countries in Turkey have already made alternative plans for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
SPECIAL REPORT
Virus outbreak alters family life for Turkish nurse
By Ali Murat Alhas
ANKARA (AA) – Self-isolation and stay at home quarantine approaches have had an impact on everyone’s daily lives amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, yet the case of health personnel and their families is another story.
SPECIAL REPORT
Kyrgyzstan repatriates over 1,000 citizens from Turkey
By Sorwar Alam and Jeyhun Aliyev
ANKARA (AA) – Kyrgyzstan has flown back 1,087 of its nationals from Turkey since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the country’s envoy to Turkey.
SPECIAL REPORT
Iranian MP says Syria owes billions to Tehran
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
TEHRAN (AA) – A reformist Iranian lawmaker has stirred up a hornet’s nest by saying that Syria must reimburse Tehran for the whopping 20-30 billion dollars Iran has spent in the war-ravaged country.