ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 22, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey and worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey and Russia.

ANKARA – Following Islamic fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey and across Muslim world.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to announce sectoral confidence indices for May.

ANKARA – Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges to release data for established and liquidated companies for April.

ANKARA – Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry to announce the number of arriving-departing foreigners and citizens for April.

ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to release capacity utilization rate of the manufacturing industry for May.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA – The World Health Organization (WHO) will hold virtual press briefing on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army and militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

US

WASHINGTON – White House spokeswoman to hold press briefing at White House.

SPECIAL REPORT

India’s former NSA cautions jumping on US bandwagon against China

By Iftikhar Gilani

ANKARA (AA) – Even when India is under pressure to jump on the US bandwagon to confront China, the country’s former National Security Advisor (NSA) Shivshankar Menon has cautioned against allying with the global power.

SPECIAL REPORT

Asian embassies in Ankara turn digital this Eid

By Riyaz ul Khaliq and Sorwar Alam

ANKARA (AA) – Even with Saudi Arabia yet to formally announce whether the Hajj pilgrimage will be held this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, envoys of Muslim countries in Turkey have already made alternative plans for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

SPECIAL REPORT

Virus outbreak alters family life for Turkish nurse

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Self-isolation and stay at home quarantine approaches have had an impact on everyone’s daily lives amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, yet the case of health personnel and their families is another story.

SPECIAL REPORT

Kyrgyzstan repatriates over 1,000 citizens from Turkey

By Sorwar Alam and Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – Kyrgyzstan has flown back 1,087 of its nationals from Turkey since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the country’s envoy to Turkey.

SPECIAL REPORT

Iranian MP says Syria owes billions to Tehran

By Syed Zafar Mehdi

TEHRAN (AA) – A reformist Iranian lawmaker has stirred up a hornet’s nest by saying that Syria must reimburse Tehran for the whopping 20-30 billion dollars Iran has spent in the war-ravaged country.