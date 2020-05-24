ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 25, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey and worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey and Russia.

ANKARA – Following second day of Eid al-Fitr, holiday marking end of Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which is being observed with coronavirus precautions in Turkey and across Muslim world this year.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army and militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

SPECIAL REPORT

Bangladeshi police remain group most at risk from virus

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Police in Bangladesh remain the group most exposed to the novel coronavirus as they work in the field maintaining order despite risking infection.

SPECIAL REPORT

Ex-Bulls guard 'happy' to have sat out Michael Jordan documentary

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The Spring of 2020 was definitely the right time to air The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty in the 1990s, as it was perfectly positioned to help starving sports fans get over the drought in basketball, football and every other pro game under the sun.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkish charity brings joy of Ramadan to 66 countries

By Jeyhun Aliyev and Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's state-run charity brought the joy of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan by delivering aid to around 700,000 people in 66 countries arounds the globe.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkish drama producer ready to work with Pakistanis

By Dilara Hamit

ISTANBUL (AA) – After breaking the world record for the most new subscribers on YouTube, the Turkish drama Resurrection: Ertugrul has become a major hit in Pakistan and its producer is ready to take steps for a co-production.