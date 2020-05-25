ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Vice President Fuat Oktay via video conference to attend Economic and Financial Cooperation Agreement Ceremony between Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey and worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey and Russia.

ANKARA – Following second day of Eid al-Fitr, holiday marking end of Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which is being observed amid coronavirus precautions in Turkey and across Muslim world this year.

US

WASHINGTON – Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to hold briefing at White House.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to deliver remarks on Protecting Seniors with Diabetes event.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army and militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

SPECIAL REPORT

Rohingya mark joyless Eid in camps

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Rohingya in Bangladesh’s crammed camps are celebrating a forlorn Eid al-Fitr for the third straight year following a mass exodus in August 2017.

SPECIAL REPORT

By Barry Ellsworth

Canadian researcher creates virus early warning system

TRENTON, Canada (AA) – A Canadian doctor has created a rapid method of predicting the possible onslaught of future pandemics using data and artificial intelligence software called BlueDot.