ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 31, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Monitoring latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

US

MINNEAPOLIS/WASHINGTON/NEW YORK – Monitoring demonstrations in protest of killing of George Floyd.

SPECIAL REPORT

Underage smoking Zimbabwe’s new headache

By Jeffrey Moyo

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – Group of underage boys puff at cigarette stubs as they sit on a pavement leaning against a wall of a shopping mall in Zimbabwe's capital Harare.

SPECIAL REPORT

Link between virus and Chinese incursions: Indian military experts

By Cheena Kapoor

New Delhi, India (AA) – Indian military experts say there was a link between China’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its latest military incursions into the Ladakh region, resulting in a face-off between the armies.

SPECIAL REPORT

Kashmir: ‘Enforce a political and social boycott of India’

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – The fear of death has vanished in the Indian-administered Kashmir, shifting the Kashmir movement to a decisive new phase, according to Pakistani philosopher and economist Khurshid Ahmad.

SPECIAL REPORT

Pandemic to hit poorest economies harder: WFP

By Giada Zampano

ROME (AA) – As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 outbreak, millions of people in the poorest countries become more vulnerable to the economic downturn and food insecurity, UN experts warn.

SPECIAL REPORT

'Ibn Khaldun not only pioneer in social sciences, also an alternative'

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Abd al-Rahman Ibn Khaldun, a 14th-century Muslim philosopher, is not only a pioneer in social sciences, but also an alternative, according to Recep Senturk, the president of Ibn Haldun University.