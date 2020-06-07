ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 7, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following the latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.
ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey and Russia.
UNITED STATES
WASHINGTON – Following nationwide protests over death of George Floyd.
LIBYA
TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army and militia loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.
SPECIAL REPORT
With new life, Afghan peace push a race against time
By Shadi Khan Saif
KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – A continuing cessation of hostilities and an uptick in exchange of Taliban and government prisoners has given the Afghan peace process, often fragile and near collapse at times, a new lease on life.
SPECIAL REPORT
Coronavirus forced firms into digital transformation: Expert
By Gokhan Ergocun
ISTANBUL (AA) – Companies that have not yet invested in digital were incapacitated during lockdowns and the pandemic showed many firms they had to make a digital transformation, a digital communications expert told Anadolu Agency.
SPECIAL REPORT
Face masks, latex gloves begin to trickle into the sea
By Alyssa McMurtry
OVIEDO, Spain (AA) – With crystalline canals in Venice, wildlife roaming undisturbed and clouds of haze lifting from over urban centers, environmental healing has been touted as a silver lining in the devastating coronavirus pandemic.
SPECIAL REPORT
Hope, caution from UK charities on World Oceans Day
By Karim El-Bar
LONDON (AA) – The COVID-19 pandemic presents a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for the biggest experiment ever to find out what happens when humans are removed from the oceans, David Jones, CEO of Just One Ocean, told Anadolu Agency.