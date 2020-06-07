ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 7, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following the latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey and Russia.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON – Following nationwide protests over death of George Floyd.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army and militia loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

SPECIAL REPORT

With new life, Afghan peace push a race against time

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – A continuing cessation of hostilities and an uptick in exchange of Taliban and government prisoners has given the Afghan peace process, often fragile and near collapse at times, a new lease on life.

SPECIAL REPORT

Coronavirus forced firms into digital transformation: Expert

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Companies that have not yet invested in digital were incapacitated during lockdowns and the pandemic showed many firms they had to make a digital transformation, a digital communications expert told Anadolu Agency.

SPECIAL REPORT

Face masks, latex gloves begin to trickle into the sea

By Alyssa McMurtry

OVIEDO, Spain (AA) – With crystalline canals in Venice, wildlife roaming undisturbed and clouds of haze lifting from over urban centers, environmental healing has been touted as a silver lining in the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

SPECIAL REPORT

Hope, caution from UK charities on World Oceans Day

By Karim El-Bar

LONDON (AA) – The COVID-19 pandemic presents a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for the biggest experiment ever to find out what happens when humans are removed from the oceans, David Jones, CEO of Just One Ocean, told Anadolu Agency.