ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

ANKARA – Health Minister Fahrettin Koca to hold press conference following meeting of Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board.

US

WASHINGTON – Following nationwide protests over death of George Floyd.

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to release 2019 Report on International Religious Freedom.

WASHINGTON – White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to hold press briefing.

UK

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take questions in House of Commons as Black Lives Matter protests and coronavirus outbreak continue in UK.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to release labor force statistics for March.

SPECIAL REPORT

PROFILE – Ray Charles: Father of soul music

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Often called the "Father of Soul," African-American legend Ray Charles Robinson is being remembered Wednesday, 16 years since his passing, for his inimitable style and unforgettable music.

SPECIAL REPORT

PROFILE- Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza dead at 55

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza died of a cardiac arrest, government said Tuesday. He was 55.

SPECIAL REPORT

India: Healthcare system collapses as COVID-19 surges

By Cheena Kapoor

NEW DELHI, India (AA) – Kuldeep Kumar has been in a fit of rage since he lost his mother last weekend. The family had to fight tooth and nail to get Ranbiri Devi treatment for cancer and COVID-19, as most hospitals denied her admission. When after a long struggle, the family finally managed to get a hospital bed, she died due to the delay in treatment.

SPECIAL REPORT

India: Sikhs demand ‘Khalistan’ on anniversary of operation

By Cheena Kapoor

NEW DELHI, India (AA)- Thirty-six years after the Indian Army stamped out the Sikh militancy from the holy Golden Temple in Amritsar, the region is once again heading towards instability as Sikh leaders demand a separate nation. Addressing the media, Giani Harpreet Singh, the head of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikh faith, said that all Sikhs want to see a Khalistan.

SPECIAL REPORT

Interactions, investments boost Turkish-Ethiopian ties

By Seleshi Tessema

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – Over many years, Ethiopia, a rugged landlocked country in the Horn of Africa, has turned into a to[ destination for Turkish investors on the continent.