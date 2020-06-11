ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 11, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold video conference meeting with China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang to discuss bilateral relations, international issues.

US

WASHINGTON – Following nationwide protests over death of George Floyd.

WASHINGTON – Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to take part in Atlantic Council event on country's vision for peace, sustaining progress towards stability and prosperity.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to hold fundraiser, roundtable discussion in Dallas, Texas.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold online video news conference.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

SPECIAL REPORT

Zimbabwe: Fragile economy forces children to labor in mines

By Jeffrey Moyo

CHAKARI, Zimbabwe (AA) – Facing an uncertain economy, for thousands of children in southern African country of Zimbabwe, who are toiling in an underground gold mine, the World Day Against Child Labor on Friday is just any other day.

SPECIAL REPORT

Hearer of silent screams worldwide: Turkish Red Crescent

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish Red Crescent has been providing help for the international community without having any discrimination based on language, religion, or race, and rushing to the help of people victimized by natural disasters, conflicts, and poverty.

SPECIAL REPORT

'Pandemic to push millions of children into child labor'

By Karim El-Bar

LONDON (AA) – Even as the countries prepare to observe Friday as World Day Against Child Labor, the widespread practice of employing children to work rather than attend schools continues to haunt the world.

SPECIAL REPORT

Asia Pacific health workers hit hard by COVID-19

By Kiran Butt

LAHORE, Pakistan (AA) – With the increasing numbers every day thousands of health workers across Asia – Pacific region are risking their lives while curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPECIAL REPORT

Cricket: Ban on use of saliva leaves pacers toothless

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – Fast bowlers have undoubtedly been the real charm in the game of cricket. Watching them take the start like a steam engine, release the leathery ball with a great pace, which swings in the air and uproots the stumps, is simply enthralling.

SPECIAL REPORT

Several footballers leave Turkey amid COVID-19 break

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Several players in the top-tier football Turkish Super Lig left the country over the course of the novel coronavirus outbreak and subsequent suspension of the sport, pushed by various reasons including unpaid salaries or the fear of the virus.

SPECIAL REPORT

Child labor in Iran tied to poverty, mostly among refugees

By Syed Zafar Mehdi

TEHRAN (AA) – At a busy intersection near the iconic Azadi Tower in Tehran, as cars screech to a halt at the traffic signal, a group of children in over-sized, unkempt clothes and somber looks appear out of nowhere.