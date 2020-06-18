ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 18, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency Editors' Desk to host National Education Minister Ziya Selcuk.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to participate in round table meeting with governors on reopening of America’s small businesses.

WASHINGTON – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to speak at webinar with Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC).

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON – French President Emmanuel Macron to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – NATO defense ministers to hold virtual meeting on day two.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel to address lawmakers ahead of EU summit on Friday in which European leaders will discuss long-term EU budget and COVID-19 recovery package.

SERBIA

BELGRADE – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives in Serbia’s capital on official visit.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Central Bank to release Short Term External Debt Statistics for April.

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release temporary figures for Purchasing Power Parity for 2019.

SPECIAL REPORT

Arms embargo creates further insecurity in South Sudan'

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – South Sudan's government has expressed disappointment with the renewal of arms embargo on the country by the UN Security Council (UNSC), and warned the action will only increase insecurity in the country.

SPECIAL REPORT

'Philippine anti-terror bill symbol of martial law’

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – The Philippines’ legislature has approved a controversial new anti-terror law that critics say is aimed at curbing civil liberties, victimizing the opposition, and granting impunity to the armed forces.