ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 19, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Vice President Fuat Oktay to attend joint webinar of Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) and US Chamber of Commerce.

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency's Editor's Desk to host Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu.

ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavosoglu to meet his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio. The two ministers will hold a joint news conference.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

US

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to deliver virtual keynote remarks to Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2020.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – EU leaders to hold virtual meeting.

GERMANY

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel to attend EU leaders summit via video conference.

BELARUS

MINSK – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkey's Central Bank to announce International Investment Position figures for April.

ANKARA – The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges to reveal Established and Liquidated Companies statistics for May.

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to release Central Government Budget Appropriations and Outlays on R&D for 2019.

ANKARA – TurkStat to share Library Statistics for 2019.

​SPORTS

ANKARA – MKE Ankaragucu to host Medipol Basaksehir in Turkish Super Lig week 28 match.

​SPECIAL REPORT

Syrian refugees hit harder amid COVID-19: Expert

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – This is an especially challenging time for Syrian refugees living in Turkey, as most of them work in the service sector, the very front line of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a local sociologist.

​SPECIAL REPORT

Clamor grows in Africa to rename Lake Victoria

By Andrew Waste

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – Coinciding anti-racist protests sweeping the world, the clamor is growing in Africa to rename Lake Victoria which lies in Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

SPECIAL REPORT

Black athletes shape US sports

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Black athletes have guided US sports for many years internationally, but the country is still fighting racism and discrimination amid George Floyd's murder in May.

SPECIAL REPORT

Baykah Alomour a living proof of Palestinian heritage

By Nesma Seyam

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – Baykah Alomour in the southern Gaza Strip stands as one of the last historical houses in the seaside Palestinian territory.