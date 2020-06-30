ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s Central Executive Board meeting at party headquarters.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint news conference with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto. Cavusoglu also due to participate in fourth Brussels Conference via teleconference.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – EU and UN to co-host 4th Brussels Conference to mobilize financial support for Syrian refugees as well as to work towards nationwide cease-fire, political solution in Syria.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA – UN Human Rights Council to discuss situation of rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army and militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release foreign trade statistics for May.

ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Ministry to reveal Turkey’s foreign debt statistics as of end of first quarter.

ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Ministry to share borrowing strategy for next three-month period.

SPECIAL REPORT

Yalla Project revitalizing Old City of Nablus

By Salam Abu Sharar

NABLUS, Palestine (AA) – West of the Old City of Nablus, Kittaneh Brothers are busy restoring two historic buildings dating back to the Mamluk and Ottoman eras.

SPECIAL REPORT

Obradovic's legacy in Turkey more than trophies

By Muhammed Enes Calli, Can Erozden and Satuk Bugra Kutlugun

ANKARA (AA) – Serbian head coach Zeljko Obradovic's departure from Fenerbahce Beko, after 11 trophies including a EuroLeague title, saddened many Turkish basketball lovers beyond the Istanbul club and their fans.

SPECIAL REPORT

‘No doubt’ Turkish tourism will bounce back from virus crisis

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish tourism will recover from the pandemic fallout "without a doubt" thanks to its proven resilience in dealing with crises, according to the CEO of Turkish-German carrier SunExpress.

SPECIAL REPORT

How one Spanish region became ‘coronavirus-free’

By Alyssa McMurtry

OVIEDO, Spain (AA) – As new COVID-19 outbreaks continue to spring up with growing frequency across post-lockdown Spain, a northern region has managed to become the country’s first to gain the official status of “coronavirus-free.”

SPECIAL REPORT

Cash for favors scandal rocks British politics

By Karim El-Bar

LONDON (AA) – Robert Jenrick, Britain’s Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary, has faced a wave of criticism over the past month, which has threatened to undermine the reputation of the ruling center-right Conservative Party.

SPECIAL REPORT

World remains vulnerable to asteroid impacts

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur and Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – As of today, we do not have much opportunity to protect against asteroids, an astrophysicist at the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) told Anadolu Agency, marking International Asteroid Day on June 30.