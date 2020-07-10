ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 10, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

UKRAINE

KIEV – Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Defense Minister Andriy Taran, Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Minister Ihor Petrashko.

US

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to visit US Southern Command in Doral, Florida.

FRANCE/GERMANY

PARIS/BERLIN – French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel to host virtual meeting on Serbia-Kosovo dialogue.

SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE – Monitoring general election as over 2.65 million registered voters casting votes to choose 93 representatives for parliament amid coronavirus pandemic.

SERBIA

BELGRADE – Following developments on anti-government demonstrations after authorities moved to impose new measures to curb coronavirus.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan Army and militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

SPORTS

NYON – UEFA Champions League, Europa League quarterfinal and semifinal draw to be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

SPECIAL REPORT

African barber in Turkey undaunted by coronavirus

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus, people around the world adjusted to a new normal and began adopting preventive measures such as social distancing and home isolation, which inflicted a heavy blow on shops offering services to the public.

SPECIAL REPORT

UNDP envisions greener, more inclusive future

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Recently launching a coronavirus response plan called "Beyond Recovery: Towards 2030," the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) envisions a future that is greener and more inclusive, humane and resilient during the post-pandemic period, an executive told Anadolu Agency.

SPECIAL REPORT

Unsafe roadside medication risks public health in Cameroon

By Aurore Bonny

DOUALA, Cameroon (AA) – Even as the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic has brought focus on global health, the practice of street pharmacy continues rampantly in the Central African country of Cameroon.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19 in India: ‘Focus should be to save elderly’

By Ahmad Adil

CHANDIGARH, India (AA) – As COVID-19 rings alarm bells in India with nearly 80,000 confirmed cases, health experts in the country say the focus should be on saving elderly people who suffer from comorbidities, or more than one health condition at the same time.

SPECIAL REPORT

Cuba: Early hydroxychloroquine use potent against virus

By Vakkas Dogantekin

ANKARA (AA) – Health officials in Cuba are using low doses of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine to effectively treat COVID-19 patients in the early stages of the disease.

SPECIAL REPORT

Families recall last moments with Srebrenica victims

By Talha Ozturk and Vesna Besic

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – The families of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide are preparing to bury their loved ones, 25 years after they were gunned down by Serbian forces.