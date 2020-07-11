ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, July 11, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

SERBIA

BELGRADE – Following anti-government demonstrations across Serbia.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan Army and militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

SPECIAL REPORT

Saudi prince suspect in Khashoggi murder case: UN official

By Bayram Altug

GENEVA (AA) – A UN official has said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was a prime suspect in the case of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.

SPECIAL REPORT

Kashmir embedded in China's goal for supremacy: Author

By Iftikhar Gilani

ANKARA (AA) – Dragon Fire, a novel by British author Humphrey Hawksley, written 20 years ago depicted a war erupting between China, India and Pakistan, drawing many other countries and then escalating into a nuclear catastrophe.

SPECIAL REPORT

Tanzania: Discovery of gemstones turns a miner rich overnight

By Kizito Makoye

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AA – A small-scale semiliterate artisanal miner in East African country of Tanzania became a millionaire overnight after his mining team unearthed the world’s two largest rough Tanzanite gemstones.

SPECIAL REPORT

4G balloons bring hope of connectivity in remote Kenya

By Andrew Wasike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – The balloons carrying routers to allow 4G internet links to sleepy Baringo town and adjoining villages in Kenya has brought a new hope of connectivity in the region.

SPECIAL REPORT

Focus on low-performing students will add $6.3T to Turkish economy

By Aysu Bicer and Yunus Turk

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey has seen good progress over the last decade, not just enrolling more students in education but also raising the learning standards of these students, said Andreas Schleicher, founder of Program for International Student Assessment (PISA).

SPECIAL REPORT

Galatasaray long for win as 2020 brings agony

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The 2018 and 2019 Turkish champions Galatasaray are currently facing a nightmarish football season, having a winless streak for seven league matches.

SPECIAL REPORT

Photography enthusiasts to bid for prized photos by Ara Guler

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – An online auction will sell 46 prized works of renowned Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Guler on Sunday, according to the head of an Istanbul auction house.