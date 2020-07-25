ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, July 25, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19 vaccine trials give hope

By Seda Sevencan

ANKARA (AA) – The results of two-phase COVID-19 vaccine trials published earlier this week are very encouraging and promising, according to a Turkish medical expert.

SPECIAL REPORT

Football giants want to dominate, control, act free

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – European football powerhouses do not want to see inferior clubs rise in federations where there is no place for emotions when financial realities are at play.

SPECIAL REPORT

Wildlife important for zoonotic diseases, experts say

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – The reason for the COVID-19 pandemic — the relationship between humans and the environment — should not be ignored, as the virus is zoonotic, like SARS, MERS, and Ebola, according to experts.