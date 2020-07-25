ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, July 25, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.
ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.
LIBYA
TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.
SPECIAL REPORT
COVID-19 vaccine trials give hope
By Seda Sevencan
ANKARA (AA) – The results of two-phase COVID-19 vaccine trials published earlier this week are very encouraging and promising, according to a Turkish medical expert.
SPECIAL REPORT
Football giants want to dominate, control, act free
By Emre Asikci
ANKARA (AA) – European football powerhouses do not want to see inferior clubs rise in federations where there is no place for emotions when financial realities are at play.
SPECIAL REPORT
Wildlife important for zoonotic diseases, experts say
By Burak Bir
ANKARA (AA) – The reason for the COVID-19 pandemic — the relationship between humans and the environment — should not be ignored, as the virus is zoonotic, like SARS, MERS, and Ebola, according to experts.