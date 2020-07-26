ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 26, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend opening ceremony of new Istanbul office of country's National Intelligence Organization.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

SPECIAL REPORT

Governments should protect residents' data on digital platforms

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – It is inadvisable to trust a social media platform completely and governments should protect residents’ data on digital platforms, according to a digital communications expert.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkish relief group to help needy in 26 countries during Eid al-Adha

By Faruk Zorlu and Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's charity association will help nearly 1 million underprivileged residents in 26 countries, many under lockdown, during the Muslim Eid al-Adha celebrations set to begin on July 31.

SPECIAL REPORT

Education 'key in recognition, justice for Srebrenica'

By Firdevs Bulut

ANKARA (AA) – The most important thing to receive recognition and justice for Srebrenica is to educate people about the genocide and Bosnian history in general, according to a Balkans expert.