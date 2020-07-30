ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 30, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

US ‬

‪WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to visit American Red Cross National headquarters in DC and participate in roundtable on plasma donation.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release Economic Confidence Index for July.

ISTANBUL – Turkey's Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency to reveal banking sector data for June.

LUXEMBOURG – European statistical office Eurostat to share unemployment figures for June.

BRUSSELS – European Directorate General for Economic and Financial Affairs to announce Economic Sentiment Index for July.

SPORTS

ANKARA – Adana Demirspor to play against Fatih Karagumruk in Turkish Football Federation First League playoff final in football as the winning team to promote to Turkish Super Lig.

SPECIAL REPORT

Somber eid for Muslims in India during pandemic

By Shuriah Niazi

NEW DELHI, India (AA) – This year the Meerut district’s animal market in India’s most populous northern state of Uttar Pradesh is deserted.

SPECIAL REPORT

Bangladesh’s ‘no foe’ diplomacy grows ties with Pakistan

By Md. Kamruzzaman and Aamir Latif

DHAKA, Bangladesh/KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – Recent contacts between Pakistani and Bangladeshi leaders have provided a rare glimpse of a possible, if not yet probable, detente after years of strained ties between the two countries, according to observers.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkish charity to share eid happiness with 22 countries

By Faruk Zorlu and Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkey-based charity will distribute meat across 22 countries and regions during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

SPECIAL REPORT

New COVID-19 wave dampens eid festivities in Iran

By Syed Zafar Mehdi

TEHRAN (AA) – For Ali Reza, the excitement of waiting for Eid al-Adha festivities was always so palpable that his friends had coined a moniker for him: Qurbani, meaning “sacrifice” in the Persian language.

SPECIAL REPORT

Eid without parents, Palestinian kids stare at Israeli jails

By Salam Abu Sharar

RAMALLAH (AA) – On eve of Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, coinciding the annual Hajj pilgrimage, a Palestinian family in Beit Kahel, north of Hebron in the West Bank recalls the tragic events they experienced last year on the same day.