ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

MALTA

VALLETTA – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on visit to island member of bloc.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump to travel to key swing state of Ohio to deliver remarks on economy.

LEBANON

BEIRUT – Aftermath of massive deadly blast at warehouse containing explosives at capital port.

SPECIAL REPORT

Tanzania: Lockdown brings digital innovations in learning

By Kizito Makoye

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AA) – The lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic came as a blessing in disguise for many technology innovators, but it also exposed a deep digital divide in the East African country of Tanzania.

SPECIAL REPORT

Men take on 5 times more chores during COVID-19: Study

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Employed men working from home during the COVID-19 quarantine took on five times more household chores than before, highlighting the importance of work-life balance, said a Turkish expert, citing new research supported by United Nations Development Program (UNDP).