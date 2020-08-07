ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

AFGHANISTAN

KABUL – Capital to host traditional Loya Jirga assembly with over 2,000 top figures, elders discussing fate of 400 captive Taliban insurgents among other national issues. President Ashraf Ghani to inaugurate event.

LEBANON

BEIRUT – Aftermath of massive deadly blast at warehouse containing explosives at capital port.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

SPECIAL REPORT

Over 2,000 died in 49 accidental blasts over past 20 years

By Iftikhar Gilani

ANKARA (AA) – As the death toll from Tuesday’s blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut rose to 137 and the number of injured climbed to at least 5,000, the handling of ammunition and safety of depots worldwide have come under heightened scrutiny.

SPECIAL REPORT

Rwanda opens 7 COVID-19 centers in provinces

By James Tasamba

KIGALI (AA) – Besides decentralizing responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, the East African country of Rwanda has issued a series of safety measures for travelers.