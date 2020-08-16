ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in normalization deal reached by United Arab Emirates, Israel.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

SPORTS

BARCELONA – Sports desk to follow Spanish Grand Prix in Formula 1.

COLOGNE – Spanish football club Sevilla to face English opponents Manchester United in UEFA Europa League semifinals.

SPECIAL REPORT

Uganda's unique hot water spring slowly dying

By Hamza Kyeyune



KAMPALA, Uganda (AA) – Uganda is endowed with hot springs called Kitagata, believed to have natural healing powers.

SPECIAL REPORT

Italy cannot quench decade-long Champions League title thirst



By Can Erozden



ANKARA (AA) – Italian football clubs have long been craving for the UEFA Champions League title as Inter Milan was the last Italian team to claim Europe's top-tier trophy in 2010.

SPECIAL REPORT

Screen addiction causes children to lose ability to draw

By Dilara Hamit



ANKARA (AA) – The normalization of technology has rendered some children incapable of drawing a simple picture, and the number keeps rising daily, according to a Turkish child development specialist.

SPECIAL REPORT

'Standing together' only hope for Lebanon, says NGO volunteers

By Aysu Bicer



BEIRUT (AA) – After the devastating port explosion earlier this month, NGOs have been working tirelessly to revive Beirut, with armies of volunteers flooding the war-torn streets to do what is needed to heal the city's people.