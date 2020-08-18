ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair meetings of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK) and Central Executive Board (MYK) at party headquarters.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in normalization deal reached by United Arab Emirates, Israel.



ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

US

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to deliver remarks on immigration and border security in Arizona.

WASHINGTON – Democrats to hold second day of National Convention with progressive congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and former President Bill Clinton to highlight keynote addresses.

UK

LONDON – Health Secretary Matt Hancock to deliver speech as he is expected to reveal changes in health services.

BELARUS

MINSK – Monitoring situation in country as protests starting after presidential election continue.

SPORTS

LISBON – German football club RB Leipzig to take on French opponents Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League semifinal.

SPECIAL REPORT

Germany probes neo-Nazi links in police ranks

By Oliver Towfigh Nia

BERLIN (AA) – For over past two years, German officials in the southwest city of Frankfurt are investigating a data breach in police computers, which was allegedly shared with far-right activists or neo-Nazis.

SPECIAL REPORT

With bright hope for peace, Afghans mark Independence Day

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – At an historic crossroad with optimized hope for peace, Afghanistan is marking its 101st Independence Day on Tuesday.

SPECIAL REPORT

CPEC transforms Pakistan's remote Gilgit-Baltistan

By Islamuddin Sajid

GILGIT, Pakistan (AA) – The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is transforming the remote but spectacular Gilgit-Baltistan or the GB region of Pakistan.

SPECIAL REPORT

UAE-Israel deal: Formalization of de facto relations

By Zehra Nur Duz

ANKARA (AA) – The recent deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to normalize ties will not change regional balances significantly as it symbolizes merely the formalization of a de facto situation, according to a policy analyst.

SPECIAL REPORT

Virus-induced online learning measures demystify education in Rwanda

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – With its fatal touch on human health, coronavirus forced governments across the world to take strong precautions. Schools took their piece of the pie and remote learning measures introduced during the outbreak have demystified teaching and learning in Rwanda, according to authorities.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey: Construction sector optimistic for rest of 2020

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Welcoming July housing sales figure which beat the gloomy impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Turkish construction sector is hopeful for 2020 despite expecting a slowdown in the upward trend.