SPECIAL REPORT
Turkey’s gas discovery to have positive impact on foreign policy
By Ali Murat Alhas
ANKARA (AA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Friday that the Fatih drilling vessel discovered the country’s largest energy source in its history — 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea.
SPECIAL REPORT
Turkey's natural gas find to fuel financial markets in mid term
By Tuba Sahin
ANKARA (AA) – The benefits of Turkey's recent giant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea will be felt mostly in the medium and long term as the gas is expected to be ready for public consumption in 2023, economists told Anadolu Agency.
SPECIAL REPORT
Face masks: Fashionable addition or vital accessory?
By Cindi Cook
PARIS (AA) – The coronavirus pandemic has made the face mask a staple of our everyday wardrobe; what was once reserved for surgeons and laborers is now an item we don as frequently as our shoes and shirt.
SPECIAL REPORT
Kashmir’s only psychiatric center winning COVID-19 war
By Hilal Mir
SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – Indian-administered Kashmir’s only psychiatric hospital has managed to record no COVID-19 infections among inpatients.
SPECIAL REPORT
Turkish dentists say visits safe during COVID-19
By Gozde Bayar
ANKARA (AA) – Patients can visit dental hospitals or clinics without worry despite the coronavirus pandemic, a Turkish dentist told Anadolu Agency.