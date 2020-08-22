ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in normalization deal reached by United Arab Emirates, Israel.

MALI

BAMAKO – Following military coup in Mali leading to resignation of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey’s gas discovery to have positive impact on foreign policy

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Friday that the Fatih drilling vessel discovered the country’s largest energy source in its history — 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey's natural gas find to fuel financial markets in mid term

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – The benefits of Turkey's recent giant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea will be felt mostly in the medium and long term as the gas is expected to be ready for public consumption in 2023, economists told Anadolu Agency.

SPECIAL REPORT

Face masks: Fashionable addition or vital accessory?

By Cindi Cook

PARIS (AA) – The coronavirus pandemic has made the face mask a staple of our everyday wardrobe; what was once reserved for surgeons and laborers is now an item we don as frequently as our shoes and shirt.

SPECIAL REPORT

Kashmir’s only psychiatric center winning COVID-19 war

By Hilal Mir

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – Indian-administered Kashmir’s only psychiatric hospital has managed to record no COVID-19 infections among inpatients.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkish dentists say visits safe during COVID-19

By Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – Patients can visit dental hospitals or clinics without worry despite the coronavirus pandemic, a Turkish dentist told Anadolu Agency.