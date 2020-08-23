ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend delivery ceremony of New Marine Systems at Desan Shipyard in Istanbul.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in normalization deal reached by UAE, Israel.

MALI

BAMAKO – Following military coup in Mali leading to resignation of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

SPORTS

LISBON – German football side Bayern Munich to face France's Paris Saint-Germain in 2020 UEFA Champions League Final.

SPECIAL REPORT

Bayern Munich eye 6th Champions League title

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – German football powerhouse Bayern Munich, who last bagged a UEFA Champions League trophy in 2013, are seeking s sixth victory in the contest Sunday.

SPECIAL REPORT

Myanmar wary of China's Belt and Road investments

By Kyaw Ye Lynn

YANGON, Myanmar (AA) – Myanmar held its fourth major peace talk in its political capital Nay Pyi Taw this week, but the 230 delegates from government, military and ten ethnic rebel groups seemed nowhere near compromise.

SPECIAL REPORT

Lebanon's challenge: Prioritize reforms or keep peace

By Aysu Bicer

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AA) – More than two weeks after devastating explosion here, the situation in the Lebanese capital remains critical, with a pervasive culture of negligence, corruption and complacency by rulers becoming more visible.