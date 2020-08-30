ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Turkey celebrates 98th Victory Day anniversary held annually on Aug. 30.

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Anitkabir, mausoleum of Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, also to hold reception at presidential complex for Victory Day.

ANKARA – Erdogan to attend opening ceremony of Turkey’s leading defense company Roketsan's production facility, research center, later to attend graduation ceremony of National Defense University.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak across Turkey, worldwide.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following developments after UN-recognized government announced nationwide cease-fire.

MALI

BAMAKO – Following developments after military coup ousting President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

MONTENEGRO

PODGORICA – Montenegrin voters to go to polls for parliamentary election.

SPORTS

STAVELOT – Belgian Grand Prix to be held in Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

SPECIAL REPORT

France in Lebanon: Solidarity or renewed neocolonialism?

By Cindi Cook

PARIS (AA) – Massive explosions that rocked Beirut on Aug. 4 made headlines around the world, with Hiroshima-like visuals that seemed hard to fathom.

SPECIAL REPORT

Families suffer as East Africa remittances dry out

By Kizito Makoye

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AA) – Julius Minani and his 32-year-old friend Kaduna spent weeks squatting in a dilapidated shack in Alexandria in Johannesburg.