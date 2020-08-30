ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Turkey celebrates 98th Victory Day anniversary held annually on Aug. 30.
ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Anitkabir, mausoleum of Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, also to hold reception at presidential complex for Victory Day.
ANKARA – Erdogan to attend opening ceremony of Turkey’s leading defense company Roketsan's production facility, research center, later to attend graduation ceremony of National Defense University.
ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.
ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak across Turkey, worldwide.
LIBYA
TRIPOLI – Following developments after UN-recognized government announced nationwide cease-fire.
MALI
BAMAKO – Following developments after military coup ousting President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
MONTENEGRO
PODGORICA – Montenegrin voters to go to polls for parliamentary election.
SPORTS
STAVELOT – Belgian Grand Prix to be held in Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
SPECIAL REPORT
France in Lebanon: Solidarity or renewed neocolonialism?
By Cindi Cook
PARIS (AA) – Massive explosions that rocked Beirut on Aug. 4 made headlines around the world, with Hiroshima-like visuals that seemed hard to fathom.
SPECIAL REPORT
Families suffer as East Africa remittances dry out
By Kizito Makoye
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AA) – Julius Minani and his 32-year-old friend Kaduna spent weeks squatting in a dilapidated shack in Alexandria in Johannesburg.