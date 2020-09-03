ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive Robert Spano, president of European Court of Human Rights, at presidential complex.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

MOSCOW – Lavrov also to take part in video conference between G20 foreign ministers.

MOSCOW – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold news conference.

BELARUS

MINSK – Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to pay visit.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

UK

LONDON – US president's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to meet British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

ITALY

VENICE – Turkish director Ferzan Ozpetek to receive special award in Venice International Film Festival.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following developments after UN-recognized government announced nationwide cease-fire.

MALI

BAMAKO – Following developments after military coup ousting President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to announce consumer price index (inflation) for August.

SPORTS

SIVAS – Turkish national football team to face Hungary in UEFA Nations League group match.

SPECIAL REPORT

South Sudan: Soaring food prices force people to live in refugee camps

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – People in South Sudan are reeling under the volatile and soaring food prices to the extent that many of them are preferring to live in UN refugee camps.

SPECIAL REPORT

Families’ protest in Turkey mark 1st anniversary of sit-in against PKK

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AA) – A group of aggrieved families in southeastern Turkey on Thursday marked the first anniversary of a sit-in protest against the YPG/PKK terror group.

SPECIAL REPORT

Montenegro: Pro-Russia, pro-West parties win nearly same number of seats

By Kayhan Gul and Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Montenegro’s Sunday general election results blink an eye to the country’s future policy in terms of its either Euro-Atlantic integration or tendency to lean more towards Russia and Serbia.