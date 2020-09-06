ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following developments after UN-recognized government announced nationwide cease-fire.

MALI

BAMAKO – Following developments after military coup ousted country’s elected president.

SPORTS

BELGRADE – Turkish national football team to visit Serbia in 2020-21 UEFA Nations League B Group 3 match.

MONZA, Italy – Italian Grand Prix in 2020 Formula 1 World Championship.

SPECIAL REPORT

Indian media needs to change tune on public trials

By Cheena Kapoor

NEW DELHI, India (AA) – Despite guidelines from India’s top media watchdog, experts voiced deep concern about aggressive and biased reporting by some media outlets, in effect holding "media trails” that can sway outcomes.

SPECIAL REPORT

Tourism sector could take off in 2021: Expert

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Comparing the current outbreak to similar cases, world tourism this year may expand 1.5% from pre-pandemic 2019, with high hopes for the year to come, according to the head of the World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI).

SPECIAL REPORT

India: Baseless fears spell ordeal for Muslim mission group

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – When Abdullah Harith, 63, arrived in India this March from Malaysia to attend the convention of a Muslim missionary group, he never thought his visit would turn into an ordeal.