ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following developments after UN-recognized government announced nationwide cease-fire.

SPECIAL REPORT

Bangladesh to give phone loans to pupils amid lockdown

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Bangladesh is set to provide financial support to help needy students buy smartphones or electronic devices for online classes amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

SPECIAL REPORT

Children need 'digital parents' on online platforms

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Experts said fathers and mothers should become "digital parents" because of the time their children spend on online platforms, which increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic.

SPECIAL REPORT

Berlin, Moscow relations turn toxic amid Navalny fallout

By Oliver Towfigh Nia

BERLIN (AA) – Angela Merkel never had it easy with relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin ever since becoming German chancellor in 2005.

SPECIAL REPORT

China’s security stakes will calm border strain: Experts

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – China’s “aggressive” posturing in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region against India in the past four months is linked to security of its borders and a “clear break from its past.”

SPECIAL REPORT

Afghans see hope on horizon as peace talks commence

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – The launch of the direct talks for peace in Afghanistan has left many in this conflict-riddled nation caught between curiosity and cautious optimism.

SPECIAL REPORT

Metin Oktay remembered on 29th anniversary of his death

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – One of the greatest Turkish football legends, Metin Oktay, also known as the "Uncrowned King" is being commemorated Sunday on the anniversary of his tragic death.