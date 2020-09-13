ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.
ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.
LIBYA
TRIPOLI – Following developments after UN-recognized government announced nationwide cease-fire.
SPECIAL REPORT
Bangladesh to give phone loans to pupils amid lockdown
By Md. Kamruzzaman
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Bangladesh is set to provide financial support to help needy students buy smartphones or electronic devices for online classes amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
SPECIAL REPORT
Children need 'digital parents' on online platforms
By Gokhan Ergocun
ISTANBUL (AA) – Experts said fathers and mothers should become "digital parents" because of the time their children spend on online platforms, which increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic.
SPECIAL REPORT
Berlin, Moscow relations turn toxic amid Navalny fallout
By Oliver Towfigh Nia
BERLIN (AA) – Angela Merkel never had it easy with relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin ever since becoming German chancellor in 2005.
SPECIAL REPORT
China’s security stakes will calm border strain: Experts
By Riyaz ul Khaliq
ANKARA (AA) – China’s “aggressive” posturing in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region against India in the past four months is linked to security of its borders and a “clear break from its past.”
SPECIAL REPORT
Afghans see hope on horizon as peace talks commence
By Shadi Khan Saif
KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – The launch of the direct talks for peace in Afghanistan has left many in this conflict-riddled nation caught between curiosity and cautious optimism.
SPECIAL REPORT
Metin Oktay remembered on 29th anniversary of his death
By Emre Asikci
ISTANBUL (AA) – One of the greatest Turkish football legends, Metin Oktay, also known as the "Uncrowned King" is being commemorated Sunday on the anniversary of his tragic death.