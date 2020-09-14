ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint news conference with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen after their meeting.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

US

CALIFORNIA – President Donald Trump to visit California to be briefed about deadly wildfires.

RUSSIA

SOCHI – President Vladimir Putin to meet with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following developments after UN-recognized government announced nationwide cease-fire.

QATAR

DOHA – Following developments in landmark intra-Afghan peace dialogue between Afghan leaders, Taliban.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release Retail Trade, Turnover and Industrial Production indices for July.

LUXEMBOURG – European statistical department to share industrial production figures for July.

PARIS – OECD to announce G20 countries' GDP figures for second quarter of 2020.

SPECIAL REPORT

Rohingya resettlement to island may delay repatriation

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – The Bangladesh government's settlement plan of Rohingya refugees to a remote island might delay or even harm the repatriation of Rohingya to their homeland in western Myanmar, say experts.

SPECIAL REPORT

Massive rains give fresh lease on life to Lake Manchar

By Aamir Latif

JAMSHORO, Pakistan (AA) – A recent far-beyond-normal monsoon spell that wreaked havoc across Pakistan has given a fresh lease on life to the country's largest freshwater lake, putting smiles on the faces of thousands of people who have depended on it for years.