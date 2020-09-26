ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

GAZIANTEP – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Teknofest 2020 and mass opening ceremony of 300 factories.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on novel coronavirus worldwide.

ANKARA / ATHENS / LEFKOSA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes, attempts to enforce cease-fire between Libyan army and militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

SPECIAL REPORT

Skilled, speedy translators give Turkish book lovers the best of both worlds

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Publishers in Turkey translate books in foreign tongues for the benefit of eager readers in record time, and their work finds an attentive and appreciative audience, according to industry experts.

SPECIAL REPORT

Boosting infrastructure, Turkey poised to be global tech leader

By Gokhan Ergocun

GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AA) – With its solid technology infrastructure and great potential at its bag, Turkey is going to be racing to the top within 10 years, the deputy technology and industry minister expressed his strong belief during Teknofest, Turkey's largest aerospace and technology event.

SPECIAL REPORT

India fails to curb virus despite strict lockdown

By Shuriah Niazi

NEW DELHI (AA) – India enforced one of the world’s most stringent lockdowns in March to check the spread of the coronavirus.