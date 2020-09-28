ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend symposium on International Maritime Law, Eastern Mediterranean in terms of history, politics, international relations at Dolmabahce Office.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on novel coronavirus worldwide.

ANKARA / ATHENS / LEFKOSA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Following developments after Armenian army violated cease-fire launching cross-border attacks on several districts of Azerbaijan.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD – Afghanistan’s chief peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah arrives in Pakistan for 3-day official visit. He is due to discuss ongoing Afghan peace process with top Pakistani leadership.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump to give update on country's coronavirus testing strategy.

RUSSIA

SOCHI – President Vladimir Putin to meet with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with his Cuban counterpart Ricardo Cabrisas.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes, attempts to enforce cease-fire between Libyan army and militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to release data for International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity for August.

SPECIAL REPORT

Investments in Turkish tourism hotspot Bodrum grow despite virus

By Tuba Sahin

MUGLA, Turkey (AA) – Famed for its sparkling seas, warm climate, bustling marinas, blue voyage cruises, upmarket tourism, and many other unique features, the touristic hotspot of Bodrum on the Turkish Riviera has continued to attract international investments despite the pandemic.