TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair meeting of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s Central Decision and Executive Board at party headquarters.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on novel coronavirus worldwide.

ANKARA/ATHENS/LEFKOSA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Following developments after Armenian army violated cease-fire launching cross-border attacks on several districts of Azerbaijan.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to meet Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia for talks on regional and international security issues.

GREECE

ATHENS – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit a NATO naval base on island of Crete as part of two-day trip to Greece.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes, attempts to enforce cease-fire between Libyan army and militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

US

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to meet in Cleveland, Ohio for first of three debates.

NEW YORK – UN Security Council to discuss deadly clashes between Armenia, Azerbaijan in occupied Upper Karabakh region.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak to reveal New Economy Program for 2021-2023.

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release Economic Confidence Index for September, Road Motor Vehicles data for August.

SPECIAL REPORT

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict has deep roots

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – The escalation of border clashes along the Armenia-Azerbaijan frontier is the latest rekindling of a longstanding conflict between the two former Soviet countries.

SPECIAL REPORT

Palestinian youths recall painful memories of second intifada

By Salam Abu Sharar and Ali Abo Rezeg

RAMALLAH/GAZA (AA) – Even 20 years later, scars of the second intifada, or uprising that erupted on Sept. 30, 2000, are still palpable in the minds of Palestinians.

SPECIAL REPORT

Teknofest supports youth's technology projects

By Gokhan Ergocun

GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AA) – Turkey's largest aviation and technology festival, Teknofest, has helped young people develop their skills and create technology projects.

SPECIAL REPORT

Translators walk tightrope between success, failure

By Iftikhar Gilani

ANKARA (AA) – Although considered as one of the oldest professions, translation has attained a more crucial role in an interdependent globalized world.

SPECIAL REPORT

Cameroon: Translators are underdogs despite critical role

By Aurore Bonny

DOUALA, Cameroon (AA) – As the world marks the International Translation Day on Wednesday, translators in the bilingual Central African country of Cameroon are demanding a separate ministry, complaining that they remain underdogs, despite rendering critical services.