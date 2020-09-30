ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency’s Editors' Desk to host Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Health Minister Fahrettin Koca to speak at news conference following meeting of Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Following developments after Armenian army violated cease-fire launching cross-border attacks on several districts of Azerbaijan.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel to speak at parliamentary session as lawmakers continue debate on budget bill.

ITALY

ROME – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet Italian Prime Minister Conte, Foreign Minister Di Maio for talks on bilateral relations, regional, international issues.

US

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump to visit Minnesota state as part of election campaign.

WASHINGTON – Former FBI Director James Comey to testify at Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on links between Trump associates, Russian officials surrounding 2016 US presidential election.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army and militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA- Turkish Statistical Institute to release foreign trade figures for August.

ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Ministry to announce external and net government debt stock for Q2.

ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Ministry to share borrowing strategy for next three-month period.

SPORTS

PARIS – Sports desk to follow French Open tennis tournament.

MUNICH – Bayern Munich to face Borussia Dortmund in 2020 German Super Cup.

SPECIAL REPORT

Tanzania: Redevelopment of Dar es Salam evicts poor residents

By Kizito Makoye

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AA) – The skyscrapers, shopping malls, cafes, and slender bridges may be changing the face of the port city of Dar es Salaam — the commercial capital of East African country Tanzania — its original inhabitants are edged out from their neighborhoods.

SPECIAL REPORT

French clubs bolster their squads with Turkish talents

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – French clubs have started to invest in Turkish players in recent years as many Turkish talents completed their move to France’s top division, Ligue 1, in the summer transfer window.

SPECIAL REPORT

Will disarming Hezbollah rescue crisis-hit Lebanon?

By Mahmoud Barakat

ANKARA (AA) – Longing for political change and better living conditions, the Lebanese people are trapped in a dark tunnel as Lebanon is still reeling without any prospect of ending the country’s economic crisis.

SPECIAL REPORT

NBA: Heat, Lakers face off in 2020 Finals

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) -The 2020 NBA Finals will start late Wednesday as the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will face off in the Finals for the first time.

SPECIAL REPORT

Indonesia: Papua group rejects bid to extend special autonomy

By Erric Permana, Hayati Nupus

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – Rallies against the extension of special autonomy for Papua have emerged in Indonesia's easternmost province, as well as another major city, Makassar in South Sulawesi province, since last week.

SPECIAL REPORT

Ottoman tradition inspires spirit of sharing in Indonesia

By Pizaro Gozali Idrus

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – It was early in the morning when some people lined up to get free packages of food hanging from a fence in front of a residential home in Indonesia’s South Tangerang city.