TURKEY
ANKARA – Anadolu Agency’s Editors' Desk to host Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.
ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.
ANKARA – Health Minister Fahrettin Koca to speak at news conference following meeting of Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board.
AZERBAIJAN
BAKU – Following developments after Armenian army violated cease-fire launching cross-border attacks on several districts of Azerbaijan.
GERMANY
BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel to speak at parliamentary session as lawmakers continue debate on budget bill.
ITALY
ROME – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet Italian Prime Minister Conte, Foreign Minister Di Maio for talks on bilateral relations, regional, international issues.
US
WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump to visit Minnesota state as part of election campaign.
WASHINGTON – Former FBI Director James Comey to testify at Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on links between Trump associates, Russian officials surrounding 2016 US presidential election.
LIBYA
TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army and militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA- Turkish Statistical Institute to release foreign trade figures for August.
ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Ministry to announce external and net government debt stock for Q2.
ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Ministry to share borrowing strategy for next three-month period.
SPORTS
PARIS – Sports desk to follow French Open tennis tournament.
MUNICH – Bayern Munich to face Borussia Dortmund in 2020 German Super Cup.
SPECIAL REPORT
Tanzania: Redevelopment of Dar es Salam evicts poor residents
By Kizito Makoye
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AA) – The skyscrapers, shopping malls, cafes, and slender bridges may be changing the face of the port city of Dar es Salaam — the commercial capital of East African country Tanzania — its original inhabitants are edged out from their neighborhoods.
SPECIAL REPORT
French clubs bolster their squads with Turkish talents
By Muhammed Enes Calli
ANKARA (AA) – French clubs have started to invest in Turkish players in recent years as many Turkish talents completed their move to France’s top division, Ligue 1, in the summer transfer window.
SPECIAL REPORT
Will disarming Hezbollah rescue crisis-hit Lebanon?
By Mahmoud Barakat
ANKARA (AA) – Longing for political change and better living conditions, the Lebanese people are trapped in a dark tunnel as Lebanon is still reeling without any prospect of ending the country’s economic crisis.
SPECIAL REPORT
NBA: Heat, Lakers face off in 2020 Finals
By Muhammed Enes Calli
ANKARA (AA) -The 2020 NBA Finals will start late Wednesday as the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will face off in the Finals for the first time.
SPECIAL REPORT
Indonesia: Papua group rejects bid to extend special autonomy
By Erric Permana, Hayati Nupus
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – Rallies against the extension of special autonomy for Papua have emerged in Indonesia's easternmost province, as well as another major city, Makassar in South Sulawesi province, since last week.
SPECIAL REPORT
Ottoman tradition inspires spirit of sharing in Indonesia
By Pizaro Gozali Idrus
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – It was early in the morning when some people lined up to get free packages of food hanging from a fence in front of a residential home in Indonesia’s South Tangerang city.