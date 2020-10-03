ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend inauguration ceremonies of Reyhanli Dam, other facilities in southern Hatay province via video link.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Following developments after Armenian army violated cease-fire, launching cross-border attacks on several Azerbaijani cities.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON – Following developments after President Donald President Trump, first lady Melania Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

SPECIAL REPORT

Football: Manchester City spend half a billion euros for defense

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – English football powerhouse Manchester City paid at least half-a-billion euros to reinforce its senior team's defense since 2016 during the era of Spanish manager Pep Guardiola.