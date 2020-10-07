ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan set to pay working visit to Kuwait and Qatar.

ANKARA – Parliament to debate 1-year extension of authorization for Turkish Armed Forces to deploy in foreign countries to thwart possible terror attacks in Iraq and Syria, and permission for presence of foreign armed forces in Turkey.

ANKARA – Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee to discuss international agreements with various countries.

ANKARA – Health Minister Fahrettin Koca to speak at news conference following meeting of Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

KYRGYZSTAN

BISHKEK – Following developments after protesters occupied presidential palace and parliament building in capital amid vote-rigging claims.

GREECE

ATHENS – Greek court to rule if far-right group Golden Dawn engaged in criminal activity.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Following developments after Armenian army violated cease-fire, launching cross-border attacks on several Azerbaijani cities.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

US

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris to meet for their first and only debate.

WASHINGTON – US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce to hold online press briefing on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry to release airport statistics for September.

ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Ministry to announce cash realizations for September.

SPORTS

COLOGNE, Germany – Turkish National Football Team to face Germany in friendly game.

SPECIAL REPORT

Zimbabwe parents face huge burden from school reopening

By John Cassim

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – Tobias Muchayi is worried about spiraling costs with the coming reopening of schools in the Southern African country of Zimbabwe.

SPECIAL REPORT

Young Syrian promotes Turkish TV series, stronger ties with Arab world

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – While ties between Turks and Arabs stretch back centuries, the massive popularity of Turkish TV series in the Arab world is bringing the two peoples together in fresh new ways.

SPECIAL REPORT

Peace remains elusive in Afghanistan 19 years on since US invasion

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – Peace and freedom – two things promised by the US following its invasion of Afghanistan – remain elusive 19 years since American boots touched the ground in the war-torn country.