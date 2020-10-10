ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Following developments as Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on cease-fire to be effective from Saturday 0800GMT on humanitarian grounds to exchange prisoners, retrieve bodies.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey's Presidential Symphony Orchestra set for grand opening

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's Presidential Symphony Orchestra is making final preparations for its grand opening at new concert hall which has been under construction for 25 years.

SPECIAL REPORT

Pandemic reveals Mexico's social, economic disparities

By Jorge Antonio Rocha

MEXICO (AA) – The novel coronavirus pandemic has revealed structural flaws and socioeconomic inequities in Mexico since the country's first COVID-19 case was reported on Feb. 27.