ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA – Following developments in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as 2nd round of presidential elections to be held next Sunday.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Following developments in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict after Armenia violated temporary cease-fire on humanitarian grounds to exchange prisoners, retrieve bodies.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

EUROPE

LUXEMBOURG – EU foreign ministers to gather for Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting to discuss international issues, Upper-Karabakh conflict, relations with Russia.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON – Senate Judiciary Committee to begin confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

WASHINGTON – President Trump to deliver remarks at Florida rally amid his coronavirus infection.

The ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to release Balance of Payments Statistics for August.

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release labor force statistics for July.

SPECIAL REPORT

Pakistan’s offshore city project irks environmentalists

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – The Pakistani government's plan to build a new city on twin islands in the Arabian Sea has drawn scathing criticism from environmentalists, who see the ambitious project as a "serious" threat to the entire regional ecosystem.

SPECIAL REPORT

Super Lig title contenders active in transfer window

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Fans of Super Lig title contenders get excited over transfer news, but those of Fenerbahce have more expectations from their club this season since it made headlines with some notable signings in the summer transfer window to end its title drought since 2014.