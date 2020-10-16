ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet with his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at Vahdettin Mansion and to attend joint news conference.

ERZURUM – Health Minister Fahrettin Koca to hold news conference following his meeting with local officials.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on novel coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA – Following developments in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as second round of presidential elections set to be held next Sunday.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Monitoring cease-fire process between Azerbaijan and Armenia launched to stop clashes in Upper Karabakh region and regional developments.

EUROPE

BRUSSELS – EU leaders' summit to continue on its second day.

THE US

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to hold election rallies in Florida and Georgia states.

THE ECONOMY

IZMIR – Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli to attend UN Food and Agriculture Organization's World Food Day event via video link.

ANKARA – Turkey's Central Bank to reveal short-term external debt statistics for August.

LUXEMBOURG – European statistical department to share inflation figure for September and international trade figures for August.

BRUSSELS – European Automobile Manufacturers' Association to reveal passenger car registration statistics for September.

SPORTS

ISTANBUL – Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce Beko to take on Germany's Bayern Munich in 4th week game of Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

SPECIAL REPORT

Is Saudi Arabia really boycotting Turkish products?

By Ihsan Al-Faqih

ISTANBUL (AA) – Several media outlets have reported that Saudi authorities responsible for the commercial sector have been pressuring Saudi companies to stop commercial dealings with Turkey, including boycotting Turkish products and discouraging investment and tourism in the country.

SPECIAL REPORT

Palestinian inmate's ingenuity flies past Israeli prison

By Salam Abu Sharar

NABLUS, Palestine (AA) – At the age of 37, Basem Khandakji, a Palestinian journalist has authored six books, including four novels and two poetry collections. He penned one of his novels Misk al Kifaya in just four months, setting a record in fast writing.

SPECIAL REPORT

Afghanistan: Peace negotiator's sojourn to entice India, Pakistan

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – Afghanistan is walking on a tightrope, balancing its ties between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, lest their enmity affects the peace process in the war-torn country.

SPECIAL REPORT

Thai premier has to open dialogue with public: Experts

By Pizaro Gozali Idrus

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – Political experts and Amnesty International urged Thailand's prime minister to prioritize dialogue rather than repressive actions in dealing with pro-democracy protests.

SPECIAL REPORT

'South Sudan struggles in oil production'

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – Already reeling under the impact of declining oil prices in the global market and restrictions enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic, geological issues are now hampering South Sudan to maintain optimal oil production.